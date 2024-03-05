'Will continue to invoice...': Google to temporary reinstate all delisted Indian apps on its Play store

Google has decided to temporarily reinstate the apps of developers who have pending appeals in the Supreme Court, in relation to the ongoing Google Play Billing issues.

However, Google clarified that this temporary reinstatement does not affect its right to implement and enforce its business model, as upheld by various courts.

Google further said that it will continue to invoice developers for its applicable services fees during the reinstatement period. However, they have extended the payment timelines for these companies, demonstrating a willingness to work with developers facing temporary challenges due to the ongoing case.

A Google spokesperson said, "In the spirit of cooperation, we are temporarily reinstating the apps of the developers with appeals pending in the Supreme Court. Google maintains its right to implement and enforce its business model, as established in various courts. We will invoice our full applicable services fees in the interim and are extending payment timelines for these companies. We look forward to a collaborative effort to find solutions that respect the needs of all parties."

After government intervention facilitated negotiations, Google has agreed to reinstate the apps, signaling a potential resolution to the dispute over service fee payments between the tech giant and the app developers.

Google had earlier delisted ten prominent Indian apps, including Shaadi.com, Naukri.com, and 99 acres, from its Android Play Store. The affected apps reportedly include Kuku FM, Bharat Matrimony, Shaadi.com, Naukri.com, 99 acres, Truly Madly, Quack Quack, Stage, ALTT (Alt Balaji), and two others.

After Google's removal of several Indian apps, a resolution seems to be underway as the tech giant began reinstating some of the apps on Saturday. The restoration process involves apps that have agreed to adhere to Google's guidelines, which include paying a fee of 11-25 percent on in-app payments or conducting financial transactions outside of the app.

Efforts to resolve the crisis between Google and several Indian apps have shown progress, with Minister of Information and Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw announcing that Google has agreed to restore the status of Friday morning, essentially rolling back the delisting of apps. The development comes after discussions between Vaishnaw, Minister of State for Information and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Google, and app owners.

