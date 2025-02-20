Google to remove Gemini access from app on iOS; prompts users to download standalone application

Google is notifying iPhone and iPad users about the removal of Gemini support from the main Google app, urging them to switch to the standalone Gemini app. Previously, iOS users could access Gemini through the Google app, with an option to switch between Google Search and Gemini. However, as Google developed more features for Gemini, such as Gemini Live, these were not integrated into the Google app. The focus shifted towards the full Gemini app, which launched in November.

Related Articles

Google is now officially removing Gemini from the Google app. Users are being informed via email that Gemini is 'no longer available' within the Google app and that the full Gemini app is the 'best place to use Gemini' going forward. According to a report by 9to5Google, the email advises users to download the new Gemini app from the App Store to continue accessing all features, including those previously unavailable on the Google app.

Earlier this month, Google had already removed the switcher feature, but users could still access Gemini through the 'More' tab in the Google app (version v356.0) on iOS. A pop-up now encourages users to download the full Gemini app from the App Store to continue their experience. This change is part of Google’s effort to streamline the Gemini experience, offering all features and updates in one dedicated app.