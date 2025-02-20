scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Google to remove Gemini access from app on iOS; prompts users to download standalone application

Feedback

Google to remove Gemini access from app on iOS; prompts users to download standalone application

Google is transitioning the Gemini service from the main Google app to a standalone app on iOS devices. iPhone and iPad users are advised to download the new Gemini app to access all features.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Google Gemini now available on Gmail and Google Messages Google Gemini now available on Gmail and Google Messages

Google is notifying iPhone and iPad users about the removal of Gemini support from the main Google app, urging them to switch to the standalone Gemini app. Previously, iOS users could access Gemini through the Google app, with an option to switch between Google Search and Gemini. However, as Google developed more features for Gemini, such as Gemini Live, these were not integrated into the Google app. The focus shifted towards the full Gemini app, which launched in November.

Related Articles

Google is now officially removing Gemini from the Google app. Users are being informed via email that Gemini is 'no longer available' within the Google app and that the full Gemini app is the 'best place to use Gemini' going forward. According to a report by 9to5Google, the email advises users to download the new Gemini app from the App Store to continue accessing all features, including those previously unavailable on the Google app.

Earlier this month, Google had already removed the switcher feature, but users could still access Gemini through the 'More' tab in the Google app (version v356.0) on iOS. A pop-up now encourages users to download the full Gemini app from the App Store to continue their experience. This change is part of Google’s effort to streamline the Gemini experience, offering all features and updates in one dedicated app.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Feb 20, 2025, 6:47 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement