'Smartest AI on earth' unveiled: Elon Musk, xAI launch Grok 3 to take on ChatGPT, Google, DeepSeek

Elon Musk and xAI have announced the release of their Grok 3 chatbot today. Elon Musk has described Grok 3 as the "smartest AI on Earth." During the launch, Musk was sitting with xAI's team members while they showcased the capabilities of Grok 3, and how it can compete as well as beat other AI models from the likes of OpenAI, Google, DeepSeek, and more. "People are going to fall in love with Grok," said Musk while answering questions during the launch.

Why the name Grok?

Users have wondered for a long time why xAI and Elon Musk decided to name their AI model Grok. "The term comes from Robert Heinlein’s novel Stranger in a Strange Land. It’s used by a character raised on Mars and means to fully and profoundly understand something. The word ‘grok’ conveys deep understanding, and empathy is an important part of that."

Musk was elated to present Grok 3, and even praised his team for the quick turnaround on the release of Grok 3. "We’re very excited to present Grok3, which is, we think, an order of magnitude more capable than Grok2 in a very short period of time," he said at the launch.

Grok 3 Leads Benchmarks

Unsurprisingly, a lot of the launch was spent on benchmark analysis and comparison with other leading AI models. Musk and the xAI team demonstrated how Grok 3 was superior than all other models like Gemini 2 Pro, Claude 3.5 Sonnet ,GPT 4o and DeepSeek V3 in Math, Science and coding benchmarks.

Musk also announced a reasoning model for Grok 3, similar to OpenAI o3 Mini, DeepSeek R1, and the newly launched Gemini 2.0 Flash Reasoning. Grok 3 will show its chain of thought to the users, letting them see how the chatbot approaches problems and answers user prompts.

Grok 3 Deep Search Announced

In a bid to catch up to the competition, xAI also announced 'Deep Search', Grok's very own AI agent. Deep Search works similar to OpenAI's Deep Research AI agent, allowing users to research queries and get detailed answers while also saving time. "So something that might take you half an hour or an hour of researching on the web or searching social media, you can just ask it to go do that and come back, and 10 minutes later, it's done an hour's worth of work for you," said Musk.

How to use Grok 3?

Grok 3 rollout begins today, as announced by Musk during the launch. It will be available for paying subscribers of X's Premium+ plans, which start at ₹1,525 per month or ₹18,300 annually. Musk also announced a separate subscription called Super Grok for "dedicated fans who want the most advanced capabilities and earliest access to new features."