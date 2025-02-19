Google inaugurates Ananta campus in Bengaluru, its largest office in India

Google has launched its newest campus, Ananta, in Bengaluru, marking a significant milestone in the tech giant’s commitment to India. The sprawling campus, one of Google’s largest globally, is designed to drive innovation and collaboration, embodying the company’s forward-thinking approach to workplace design.

Ananta, meaning ‘infinite’ or ‘limitless’ in Sanskrit, symbolises Google’s vision of boundless potential through technology. The campus stands as a testament to India’s strategic importance in the global tech landscape, offering advanced infrastructure to support Google’s growing workforce and its mission to build solutions in India for the world.

Located in one of the world’s fastest-growing tech hubs, Ananta has been developed through a partnership between Google India and a local design team. The campus showcases state-of-the-art features, including one of India’s largest installations of electro-chromic glass and a unique sculpted facade that enhances natural light and fosters a productive work environment.

A standout feature of the new campus is the Sabha, a large amphitheatre-style gathering space designed to facilitate community engagement and collaboration. The design of Ananta incorporates Bengaluru’s natural beauty, with landscaped gardens, walking and jogging paths, and the Aranya forest, offering employees peaceful spaces to rejuvenate.

Ananta is also a model of inclusivity and sustainability. Accessibility features include tactile flooring to support navigation for the visually impaired, accessible amenities, and thoughtful Braille details. Environmentally, the campus operates with a reduced footprint by recycling 100% of its wastewater, harvesting rainwater, and utilising smart glass to cut down energy consumption.

The building’s interiors feature locally sourced materials, reinforcing Google’s commitment to supporting the regional economy while contributing positively to the environment.

Preeti Lobana, Vice President and Country Manager, Google India commented, “As India has charted an ambitious new reality for its citizens with technology, Google has been its proud partner over the last 20 years. The new Ananta campus in Bengaluru marks a significant milestone in our journey, marking the technological paradigm shift underway with AI. Looking ahead, I see us focused on some core areas: empowering businesses and individuals through widespread AI adoption, ensuring AI transformation doesn't stay on the margins of the economy but creates impact in its systemic areas such as agriculture, health and fintech. We aim to work in deep partnership with India's vibrant research and startup ecosystem while making our products become ever more helpful and ensuring that we're taking Indians of varying talents along on this journey through skilling."