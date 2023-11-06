Google top exec reveals 4 common mistakes that engineers make during job interviews

Google’s director of engineering, Daniel Rizea, has conducted over 1000 interviews throughout his career. As per a report by Business Insider, Rizea has listed four common mistakes that the candidates across different backgrounds and levels of seniority make during interviews.

One of the most common mistakes that candidates make is thinking that they are prepared just because they are good at their jobs. Rizea advises that candidates need to give mock interviews, practice codes online or write on a paper and solve interview questions beforehand. He stated that there are no shortcuts, that’s why people need to practice and practice to land a good job.

Secondly, candidates should be well-rested before the interview so that they can give the interview without being stressed. He revealed that being tired does not mean lack of knowledge but being tired slows you down as they find it difficult to articulate answers. It is advised that you need to be on the top of your form to crack interviews.

Third mistake that candidates tend to do is not picking up on hints given by the recruiter when the candidate is stuck. He explains that candidates need to ask questions to the interviewer instead of getting sucked in the rabbit hole.

Lastly, be prepared by behavioral questions. While algorithmic and data structure questions are not direct and objective, you will know if they are right or wrong immediately. However, when it comes to behavioral questions, they are subjective and that is why you can't easily know if you were right or wrong. He also suggested asking yourself questions like these: What happened?, What did you do? and What was the outcome?

In the report, he suggested, “Look up the company's values on the website or ask the recruiter. Most likely, you will get questions that will show if you are exhibiting these values or not in your previous roles.”

Rizea advises that one should prepare extensively before going for an interview as you will be spending some years at that company. It will be a good return on investment.

