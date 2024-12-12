'Can’t wait to see what this brings': Google unveils Gemini 2.0, a smarter, 2x faster AI model with new features

Google has introduced Gemini 2.0, its latest AI model, which is faster, smarter, and more versatile than its earlier versions. This model builds on Google’s mission to organise and simplify access to information. Unlike previous versions, Gemini 2.0 is designed to not only understand text, images, audio, and video but also generate them, making it useful across many fields.

Related Articles

The new model is twice as fast as Gemini 1.5 and introduces advanced features like multilingual audio generation and the ability to create visuals alongside text. It can also plan and carry out tasks, like solving problems or helping with coding, while keeping users in control. Google says Gemini 2.0 represents a step toward creating AI that can act as a universal assistant.

This model is already being tested by developers and integrated into tools like Google Search, where it can now tackle more complex queries, solve maths problems, and process questions that involve multiple types of information. Google has also launched Deep Research, which allows Gemini 2.0 to act like a research assistant, exploring detailed topics and compiling reports.

For developers, Gemini 2.0 is available in experimental form through Google’s AI tools, with more widespread access planned for January. The model will power new prototypes like Project Astra, a smart assistant, and Project Mariner, which helps users complete tasks directly in their browser. Gemini 2.0 is also being explored as a tool for game development and robotics, showing its potential to assist in both virtual and physical environments.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated, "Today we’re excited to launch our next era of models built for this new agentic era: introducing Gemini 2.0, our most capable model yet. With new advances in multimodality — like native image and audio output — and native tool use, it will enable us to build new AI agents that bring us closer to our vision of a universal assistant."



He added, "If Gemini 1.0 was about organizing and understanding information, Gemini 2.0 is about making it much more useful. I can’t wait to see what this next era brings."

Google emphasises that safety remains a priority with Gemini 2.0. The company has implemented measures to ensure the model operates responsibly, preventing misuse and protecting user data.