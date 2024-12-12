OpenAI's ChatGPT faces massive global outage; company working on a fix

Update: The issue seems to have been resolved on both the website and the ChatGPT application. However, OpenAI has yet to issue a statement on this.

OpenAI is facing a major outage across the globe which is impacting ChatGPT and even the newly launched AI video generator Sora. Users trying to access ChatGPT on the OpenAI website are witnessing an error message saying: "ChatGPT is currently unavailable. Status: Identified - We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix."

OpenAI also issued a statement on their official X account (formerly Twitter) saying, "We're experiencing an outage right now. We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix. Sorry and we'll keep you updated!"

According to Downdetector, the outage began around 4:30 AM IST. On a global scale, Downdetector witnessed around 29,000 reports during the peak of the outage. OpenAI is not the only service facing an outage. Multiple other popular services such as Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook have also witnessed an outage over the past six hours.

WhatsApp witnessed over 30,000 reports on Downdetector in India. However, the issue was fixed later at night. Instagram also saw a massive outage with around 35,000 reports registered on Downdetector in India.