'I think an honorary doctorate still counts': Google CEO Sundar Pichai, wife Anjali honoured by IIT Kharagpur

It was a homecoming filled with emotion and gratitude as Google CEO Sundar Pichai received an honorary Doctor of Science degree from his alma mater, IIT Kharagpur. The ceremony, held in San Francisco, also recognised Pichai's wife, Anjali Pichai, with the Distinguished Alumnus Award.

Reflecting on the honour in an Instagram post, Pichai shared, "Last week I was grateful to receive an honorary doctorate from my alma mater IIT Kharagpur. My parents always hoped I would get my doctorate, I think an honorary one still counts:)"

He continued, highlighting the profound impact IIT Kharagpur had on his journey: "The access to education and technology at IIT put me on a path to Google and helping more people access technology. IIT’s role in technology will only grow in importance with the AI revolution, and I will always be thankful for my time there."

The event, held in San Francisco, was attended by prominent figures including VK Tewari, Director of IIT Kharagpur, alongside Sundar Pichai's parents and daughter. While the institute had initially conferred the award in absentia during its 69th Convocation last December, they organised this special ceremony to present it to Pichai in person.

"This is indeed a great honour that IIT-Kharagpur has bestowed on me," Pichai said during the ceremony, visibly moved. "I am truly blessed and humbled to receive this award… Standing with this award in my hands reminds me of the young boy that I was who dreamed to be in the world that I am trying to create with my inventions. IIT-Kharagpur holds a special place in my heart as this was the place where I first met my beloved wife, Anjali, and had beautiful memories of my second home that I grew up in.”

Pichai, a 1993 graduate of IIT Kharagpur with a BTech in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, expressed his desire to collaborate further with his alma mater: "I look forward to connect with IIT-Kharagpur manifesting greater technological solutions in partnership with Google. KGP ka tempo high hai!”

Anjali Pichai, who also graduated from IIT Kharagpur in 1993 with a BTech in Chemical Engineering, was recognised for her professional achievements.