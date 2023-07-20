Google working on new AI product 'Genesis' for writing latest news

Google is testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) product known internally as 'Genesis.' This AI tool will have the capability to generate news stories by processing current events and relevant information. Google had presented this new creation to news organizations like The New York Times, The Washington Post, and News Corp, which owns The Wall Street Journal.

What is Genesis AI?

The Genesis AI, essentially a writing assistant, aims to simplify and streamline journalistic tasks, freeing up time for reporters to focus on more complex endeavors. Google sees this technology as a responsible step towards guiding the publishing industry away from the pitfalls associated with generative AI.

According to a report by The New York Times, some executives who were present at the time of Google's pitch expressed unease about the potential implications. They emphasized the human effort's value in crafting accurate and artful news stories, raising concerns about how this AI tool could affect journalistic integrity.

Currently, Google has not issued an official statement regarding Genesis AI.

Why this is important?

Google's foray into news-writing AI has added a new dimension to the ongoing debate about the technology's role in shaping the future of journalism. News organizations worldwide are grappling with the question of responsibly utilizing AI in their newsrooms. Additionally, the question of compromising accuracy and spreading of misinformation is an unignorable side-effect of the new technology.

Google's own chatbot Bard was seen making major factual blunders during one of its first presentations earlier this year. While chatbots and large language models are getting better, the dearth of tools to identify AI-written text is another limitation facing the AI industry.

For now, Genesis AI remains in the testing phase, and its potential implications will undoubtedly spark discussions across the industry. While AI has the capacity to amplify news generation, concerns linger about the accuracy and credibility of AI-generated content compared to human-written stories.

