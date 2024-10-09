Google's dominance challenged: US Justice Department proposes ways to break up the tech giant

The US Justice Department (DoJ) is seeking to break up Google, arguing the tech giant's dominance in search and advertising stifles competition. If successful, this would be the first major U.S. corporate breakup in over 40 years, setting a precedent for regulating Big Tech. Changes to Google’s business could have far-reaching effects globally, including in India, one of its largest markets.

The DoJ has proposed remedies to US District Judge Amit Mehta, aiming to curb Google's power. Key measures include stopping deals that make Google the default search engine, separating products like Chrome, Play Store, and Android from its search business, and limiting control over AI tools.

The plan also calls for Google to share its search index, data, and AI models with competitors to increase transparency and fairness. Google would face limits on how it uses private data and would be prevented from making exclusive deals that restrict competitors' access to web content.

In advertising, the DoJ wants Google to separate its ad services from search results and provide clearer information on how ad auctions work to ensure a level playing field for competitors.

Google has called the proposal “radical,” warning it could hurt innovation and consumers. Analysts are concerned that breaking up Google might weaken its competitive position in AI.

The case is ongoing, with Judge Mehta set to decide. If approved, these measures could significantly alter Google’s operations and reshape the tech industry.

