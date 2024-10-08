Google warns of risks to Android users, developers after court ruling asks company to open Play Store to rivals

Google has pushed back against a court ruling that ordered the company to make changes to its Android and Google Play Store, following a legal battle with Epic Games. In a statement released today, Google argued that the mandated changes, which would force the tech giant to allow more competition within its Play Store, could have serious negative consequences for consumers, developers, and device manufacturers.

The court’s decision, which was handed down as part of the Epic Games v. Google case, will require Google to open its Play Store to rival app stores and allow developers more flexibility with payment systems and app pricing. The changes, which will take effect in November 2024, are seen as a victory for Epic Games, which has long argued that Google’s control over Android’s app marketplace amounts to a monopoly. However, Google sees it differently.

In their statement, Google warned that these changes could "put consumers’ privacy and security at risk," making it harder for developers to promote their apps and potentially reducing competition across devices. Google further noted that while the ruling may satisfy Epic, it could create unintended consequences that will harm American consumers, developers, and device makers.

This legal battle, which began when Epic Games sued both Google and Apple in 2020, centers around claims that the companies imposed unfair restrictions on how developers can distribute their apps and collect payments. While Apple largely won its case, Google faces a tougher outcome with this ruling. Epic successfully argued that Google’s deals with developers and manufacturers made it difficult for rival app stores to compete, which led the court to conclude that Google’s practices were anticompetitive.

Google has announced its intention to appeal the decision, stating that the court’s findings are "contrary to another court’s rejection of similar claims" Epic made against Apple. Google also emphasized that, unlike Apple’s iOS, Android is an open platform that has always allowed for choice and flexibility, including multiple app stores and sideloading options. The company highlighted that Epic Games itself has distributed its popular game Fortnite through alternative app stores like the Samsung Galaxy Store and its own Epic Games Store, even while the game was not available on Google Play.

Google’s response also pushed back on the court’s framing of Android as a market unto itself, pointing out that Android competes directly with Apple’s iOS in the broader smartphone market. They argued that consumers regularly choose between Android and Apple devices based on factors like price, quality, and security, and developers must also prioritize between these platforms when creating apps.

The court’s ruling, which could reshape the Android app ecosystem, mandates that Google must allow rival app stores within Google Play for three years and give developers more freedom in how they distribute and monetize their apps. Google maintains that these changes will weaken Android’s competitive position against Apple, which controls its own app store with fewer regulatory challenges.

Google is now seeking to "pause" the implementation of these changes while its appeal is underway, similar to how Apple managed to delay anti-steering rules ordered against it through a series of legal appeals. As the legal battle continues, Google asserts that it remains committed to advocating for what it believes is best for developers, device makers, and the billions of Android users worldwide.