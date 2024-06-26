Humans vs Robots: Scientists create self-healing human-like skin for robots

Scientists have successfully grafted living, self-healing skin onto robots, a feat that could revolutionise the future of robotics. Imagine robots that can not only move and think like humans but also look and heal like them. The team led by Michio Kawai, Minghao Nie, Haruka Oda, and Shoji Takeuchi from the University of Tokyo has developed a technique to seamlessly attach living skin to robotic faces, creating lifelike robots capable of displaying human emotions.

The magic lies in something called "perforation-type anchors." Inspired by human skin ligaments, these anchors attach cultured skin to robotic surfaces through tiny perforations, much like how our skin connects to underlying tissues. This method ensures the skin adheres securely, even on complex 3D structures like faces, and can withstand the wear and tear of everyday interactions.

To showcase this technology, the researchers created a robotic face that can express emotions, like smiling. Using these innovative anchors, they attached a skin equivalent—a lab-grown model of human skin—onto the robot's face. The robot’s smile isn’t just a mechanical movement; it’s a lifelike expression made possible by the skin’s ability to stretch and contract naturally, thanks to the underlying anchors.

This isn’t just about making robots more realistic; it’s about functionality. The living skin can heal itself, much like our own, making robots more durable and suitable for long-term use. This self-repair capability is crucial for robots expected to operate in unpredictable environments where they might get scratched or damaged.

The implications of this research are vast. From healthcare robots that assist the elderly to humanoid robots in customer service and entertainment, the possibilities are endless. Robots with lifelike, self-healing skin could blend seamlessly into human environments, making interactions more natural and effective.

In essence, this breakthrough takes us one step closer to a future where robots are not just tools but companions, indistinguishable from humans in both appearance and functionality. The team’s research, published in Cell Reports Physical Science, marks a significant milestone in the quest to create the ultimate human-robot symbiosis.