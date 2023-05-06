Google's project 'Magi' to make search more ‘visual, snackable, personal, and human’ with help of AI

Google has set its sights on revamping its search engine to make it more “visually appealing, snackable, personalised, and human.” The company intends to focus on serving young people globally and to move away from the traditional "10 blue links" format of presenting search results. This shift will involve incorporating more human voices into the search engine's results, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This move comes at a time when artificial intelligence (AI) applications such as ChatGPT are gaining popularity and could potentially change the way businesses and society operate. Google's plan is to make its search engine more engaging and conversational, so users can carry out natural language conversations with an AI program.

The tech giant's upcoming annual I/O developer conference is expected to showcase new features that will enable users to interact with an AI program. The project is known as "Magi," and according to the WSJ, it will allow users to carry out conversations with the search engine.

Generative AI has become a buzzword in 2023, with many applications capturing the public's attention and sparking a rush among companies to develop similar products. Google's search engine revamp is part of this trend, and the company hopes that its more conversational and engaging search engine will appeal to young people and become a staple in their everyday lives.

The revamped search engine will incorporate more visual elements, making it easier for users to find what they're looking for quickly. Google plans to use AI algorithms to personalise search results based on individual preferences, making the search experience more bespoke and intuitive.

