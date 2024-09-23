GoPro HERO launched in India: See specs and pricing for the tiny but mighty 4K camera

GoPro has launched its HERO camera in India, the company's smallest and most affordable camera with a built-in screen. Priced at Rs 23,990, the HERO is available for purchase through Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital.

Weighing just 86 grams, the HERO is incredibly compact, with 35% less volume and 46% lighter than the flagship HERO13 Black. Despite its small size, it retains GoPro's renowned durability, featuring waterproof construction up to 16ft (5m), making it ready for any adventure.

The HERO packs a punch with its features, including:

Ultra HD 4K video recording

HD 1080p video recording

2x slo-mo at 2.7K resolution

12MP photos

Intuitive touch screen

Simplified user interface with one-button control

16:9 aspect ratio for YouTube-ready videos

HyperSmooth video stabilisation (via the Quik app)

Long-lasting Enduro battery

The HERO is designed for a wide range of users, including travellers, creators, families, and athletes who want a compact, affordable GoPro with high-quality video and photo capabilities.