scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
GoPro HERO launched in India: See specs and pricing for the tiny but mighty 4K camera

Feedback

GoPro HERO launched in India: See specs and pricing for the tiny but mighty 4K camera

GoPro's smallest camera with a screen packs impressive features and affordability at Rs 23,990.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
GoPro HERO GoPro HERO

GoPro has launched its HERO camera in India, the company's smallest and most affordable camera with a built-in screen. Priced at Rs 23,990, the HERO is available for purchase through Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital.

Weighing just 86 grams, the HERO is incredibly compact, with 35% less volume and 46% lighter than the flagship HERO13 Black. Despite its small size, it retains GoPro's renowned durability, featuring waterproof construction up to 16ft (5m), making it ready for any adventure.

The HERO packs a punch with its features, including:

Ultra HD 4K video recording

HD 1080p video recording

2x slo-mo at 2.7K resolution

12MP photos

Intuitive touch screen

Simplified user interface with one-button control

16:9 aspect ratio for YouTube-ready videos

HyperSmooth video stabilisation (via the Quik app)

Long-lasting Enduro battery

The HERO is designed for a wide range of users, including travellers, creators, families, and athletes who want a compact, affordable GoPro with high-quality video and photo capabilities.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Sep 23, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement