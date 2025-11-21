Government launches free AI course with certification

The Government of India has initiated a significant new digital literacy programme called ‘YUVA AI for ALL’, offering a free national course to citizens aiming to teach the fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Launched by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under the umbrella of the IndiaAI Mission, the initiative is designed to be accessible to a broad audience, with a particular focus on students across the country.

Course Details and Objectives

The programme is structured to be straightforward and easily digestible, consisting of six short, simple-to-follow sections. Participants can complete the course at their own pace, which takes approximately four and a half hours in total. The content is tailored to help students, working professionals, and curious members of the public grasp the core logic behind modern intelligent systems. Crucially, the lessons are practical and feature relatable, real-world Indian scenarios where AI is already in use.

A major goal of the scheme is to empower 1 crore people with foundational knowledge of these burgeoning technologies. The Ministry's vision is to reduce digital inequality, foster the responsible use of these advanced tools, and ensure India's youth and workforce are adequately prepared for a future increasingly driven by technology.

Access and Certification

The course is readily available on several leading learning platforms, including FutureSkills Prime and iGOT Karmayogi, as well as various established ed-tech websites, making access frictionless for anyone interested. Upon successfully completing the modules, participants will receive an official certificate issued by the Government of India. This credential will validate the learner's basic understanding of AI, providing a tangible benefit in future studies or career prospects.

Furthermore, educational institutions such as schools, colleges, and universities are encouraged to collaborate with IndiaAI to help expand the course's reach by incorporating it into their own teaching frameworks. This completely free initiative stands out as a key step in strengthening India's overall digital capabilities and shaping a technology-ready generation.

To access the course, one can visit the official FutureSkills Prime website.