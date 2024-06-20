Govt alerts against India Post SMS scam that can steal sensitive data; check details

PIB (Press Information Bureau) Fact Check has alerted Indian citizens against an India Post SMS scam. In this scam, an India Post SMS is deceiving people into clicking a malicious link that steals users’ private information. PIB alerted users by posting about on X.

The post read, “Have you also received an SMS from @IndiaPostOffice stating that your package has arrived at the warehouse, further asking you to update your address details within 48 hours to avoid the package being returned #PIBFactCheck Beware! This message is #fake.”

Related Articles

What is India Post SMS scam?

Smartphone users are receiving a fake India Post message. The scam message reads, “Your package has arrived at the warehouse and we attempted delivery twice but were unable to due to incomplete address information. Please update your address within 48 hours, otherwise the package will be returned. In order to update the address click on the link [indisposegvs.top/IN]. After the update is complete, the package will be re-delivered within 24 hours.”

Once a person clicks on the link, hackers try to get into your system by installing viruses or malicious software. This gives them access to their sensitive data which bad actors can misuse in whichever way they want.

PIB has warned users to not click on such malicious links. Additionally, they also clarified that “India Post never sends such messages asking for updating addresses for delivering articles.” To protect yourself from such scams, users need to verify the authenticity of the sender by checking the address of the email, phone number of the message or call or by any other means possible.

In case you are skeptical of any emails, messages and calls, report it to authorities like PIB Fact Check or cyber police (1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in). Smartphone users also need to make sure that their devices are updated with the latest software.