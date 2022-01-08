Govt blocks social media accounts for promoting misinformation, hateful content

The government has acted against many accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Telegram for promoting morphed videos of a cabinet meeting.

The Ministry of Information and Technology (MeitY) several videos had been making rounds on social media, comprising the most recent morphed vides which allegedly showed a cabinet briefing with superimposed audio.

As many as 73 Twitter handles, four YouTube videos and one game on Instagram that were allegedly circulating misinformation or hateful content have been suspended or removed, MoS for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted.

The users who own these accounts are being identified and will be prosecuted under law, he stated, adding that these social media platforms will be assessed on their due diligence.

The ministry has also taken action against Facebook accounts and Telegram channels found indulging in disparaging content against women.

It has reached out to Twitter, Facebook, and Telegram, asking them to make sure that action is taken against such accounts immediately.