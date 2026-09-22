Govt brings new BIS rule for phone screen protectors: What buyers need to know

Must read: Smartphone prices may stay high through 2028 as memory crisis threatens cheap phones

What does the BIS Standard justify?

The BIS standard consists of specifications and testing requirements for glass screen protectors used on electronic displays, including smartphones. It covers areas such as: thickness and dimensions, glass strength and quality, and additional layers such as adhesive, anti-shatter film, oleophobic coating, anti-glare film, blue-light filtering, and privacy films.

Advertisement

Therefore, a BIS is not checking whether a screen protector fits a phone. The standard sets specifications around the glass, its dimensions and strengthening, construction and testing, giving manufacturers a defined benchmark for the product.

Must read: Chips, components, hardware: India targets 40% local value in electronics as manufacturing push deepens

What does it mean for smartphone buyers?

For smartphone buyers, it could mean greater assurance that screen protectors sold in India meet a defined quality standard. However, it may impact the easy availability and pricing of screen protectors, as manufacturers and importers will have to make changes to their products to comply with India’s new BIS requirements.

India's smartphone accessory market contains several unbranded and sub-standard imported tempered glasses. Therefore, a mandatory registration will force these low-cost importers and manufacturers to start certifying or exit.

Advertisement

Now, the 7-month period will give manufacturers, screen protector brands, and importers time to complete their lab testing and factory registrations via BIS-recognized facilities to sell in the Indian market.