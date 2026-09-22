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Govt brings new BIS rule for phone screen protectors: What buyers need to know

Govt brings new BIS rule for phone screen protectors: What buyers need to know

The Indian government has announced a new rule requiring BIS certification for all mobile phone screen protectors starting April 1, 2027.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 11:37 AM IST
Govt brings new BIS rule for phone screen protectors: What buyers need to knowFrom April 1, 2027, screen protectors made for smartphones will have to comply with the prescribed Indian Standard.

The Centre has introduced a new requirement involving BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification for screen protectors used on mobile phones. According to a government notification issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, screen protectors for mobile phones have been added to the schedule of goods requiring mandatory BIS certification.

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From April 1, 2027, screen protectors made for smartphones will have to comply with the prescribed Indian Standard (IS 19348:2025) to be legally covered under the compulsory registration framework. This will have a major impact on manufacturers and importers, who will need to ensure that their products meet the specified quality and safety requirements before being sold in the Indian market.

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What does the BIS Standard justify?

The BIS standard consists of specifications and testing requirements for glass screen protectors used on electronic displays, including smartphones. It covers areas such as: thickness and dimensions, glass strength and quality, and additional layers such as adhesive, anti-shatter film, oleophobic coating, anti-glare film, blue-light filtering, and privacy films.

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Therefore, a BIS is not checking whether a screen protector fits a phone. The standard sets specifications around the glass, its dimensions and strengthening, construction and testing, giving manufacturers a defined benchmark for the product.

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What does it mean for smartphone buyers?

For smartphone buyers, it could mean greater assurance that screen protectors sold in India meet a defined quality standard. However, it may impact the easy availability and pricing of screen protectors, as manufacturers and importers will have to make changes to their products to comply with India’s new BIS requirements.

India's smartphone accessory market contains several unbranded and sub-standard imported tempered glasses. Therefore, a mandatory registration will force these low-cost importers and manufacturers to start certifying or exit.

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Now, the 7-month period will give manufacturers, screen protector brands, and importers time to complete their lab testing and factory registrations via BIS-recognized facilities to sell in the Indian market.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 22, 2026 11:37 AM IST
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