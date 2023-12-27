Govt issues advisory for Instagram, X, Facebook after deepfakes of Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and more emerge

The Indian government has issued an advisory for social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and more against deepfake videos and images on their platforms. The advisory issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) asks these entities to comply with existing IT Rules with an aim to curb misinformation caused by deepfakes.

Deepfake technology, a type of artificial intelligence, allows anyone to be impersonated using their images. This technology can self-learn and produce convincing footage with various emotions, making them appear real.

The advisory stated that all the digital intermediaries need to inform their users ‘clearly and precisely’ about the prohibited content on the platform, especially content mentioned under Rule 3(1)(b)of IT Rules. This rule requires platforms to identify and promptly remove misinformation, false or misleading content, and material impersonating others including deepfakes.

This rule mandates all social media platforms to communicate their regulations, privacy policy and user agreement in their preferred languages. These platforms are required to make reasonable efforts to prevent users from engaging in activities that involve the 11 listed user harms or sharing content prohibited on digital intermediaries.

This comes after deepfakes of several actresses including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and even business tycoon Ratan Tata and more surfaced on the internet in the past couple of months.

Not just this, scammers recently used deepfake technology to trick a former Coal India employee into giving Rs 40,000. They impersonated as someone else and used AI for voice modulation, made a WhatsApp video call and asked for the money.

How to spot a fake deepfake video

To spot a fake video, look for unnatural movements and blurry edges around the face or hair. Skin texture can also be a giveaway if it is too smooth or unrealistically consistent. In addition to this, also look for inconsistencies in background, shadows or objects. Manipulated audio is also something that can reveal if it is a deepfake.

