Government mandates pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi app on all new smartphones

The Indian Ministry of Communications has reportedly issued a directive requiring smartphone manufacturers to pre-install a government-owned cybersecurity application, Sanchar Saathi, on all new devices. Manufacturers must also ensure that users cannot delete the application.

The order, which was sent privately to select companies on November 28, has not been made public. It gives major phone makers, including Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi, 90 days to ensure the app is pre-loaded. For devices already in the supply chain, companies have been told to push the app through software updates.

The government states the mandate is essential to counter "serious endangerment" to telecom cyber security caused by duplicate or spoofed IMEI numbers, which are often linked to scams and illegal network use.

Apple Policy Conflict

The move is expected to raise concerns, particularly for Apple, whose internal policy is reported to prohibit the installation of any government or third-party app before the sale of a smartphone. Apple typically pre-installs only its proprietary applications. The company previously resisted a separate anti-spam app from the regulator. While nearly all smartphones in India run on Android, Apple controls about 4.5 per cent of the country's 73.5 Crore smartphones.

How Sanchar Saathi Works

The Sanchar Saathi app uses the unique 14 to 17-digit IMEI number carried by each handset. It allows users to verify IMEI numbers, report suspicious calls, and block lost or stolen phones through a central portal, enabling authorities to disable network access for stolen devices. Since its launch in January, government data shows the platform has helped recover over 700,000 lost phones.