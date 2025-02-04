GTA 6 launch date leaked: Fans shocked to see potential release date of game

After months of waiting, it seems like fans of popular video game franchise Grand Theft Auto (GTA) could get some good news. According to a leak, the hugely anticipated GTA 6 could launch on 17 September 2025. The report by gaming site 80 Level lists out Spanish retailer XUruguay who has made the claim, saying they work directly with PlayStation and receive guidance on product launches and timings.

If the leaks are true, GTA 6 could launch on the 12th anniversary of GTA 5, which came out on 17 September 2013. Previously, GTA makers Rockstar and game publisher Two Take had rebuffed rumours of a delay in the launch timeline during an earnings call, and reiterated that the game would launch sometime in Fall 2025.

However, the new leak by 80 Level gives fans a more concrete timeline. The report also suggests that the 17 September launch date would be the PS5-exclusive launch of the game, which wouldn't sit well with Xbox users, so the claim might be false. What is already confirmed, though, is that gamers without the next-gen consoles will not be able to play the game.

The news of the leak blew up online with fans marking their calendars for the game's release. However, the Spanish retailer XUruguay has now modified its product listing, and removed any mention of the release date.

GTA 6 is already one of the most highly anticipated video games of all time, and its eventual release is expected to be a massive cultural moment. With GTA 5 selling over 195 million copies and maintaining a strong player base more than a decade after launch, expectations for the next instalment are sky-high. The franchise's influence extends beyond gaming, shaping internet culture, streaming content, and even music trends. Whether the leaked date turns out to be accurate or not, one thing is certain - when GTA 6 finally arrives, it will dominate headlines, break records, and reaffirm Rockstar’s position at the top of the gaming world.