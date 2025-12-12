Haier India unveils AI-driven Gravity AC series, targets doubling market share by 2030

Haier Appliances India, the world’s leading major appliance brand for 16 consecutive years, has launched its most premium and AI-integrated product line to date: the Gravity AI Series Air Conditioners. Unveiled at the ‘AI for Air’ event at Haier’s Greater Noida facility, this breakthrough series is powered by the AI-AtmoX platform and is positioned to set a new standard for intelligent cooling within the Indian market.

The AI for Air philosophy is built on three core pillars: AI for Savings with AI-AtmoX Power Manager, AI for Comfort with AI-AtmoX Neuro, and AI for Service with AI-AtmoX Auto Clean, collectively aiming to deliver smarter, more efficient, and effortless air conditioning for Indian households.

The new Haier Gravity AI series ACs boast a powerful suite of next-generation features that move beyond conventional cooling. AI Climate Control 2.0: This advanced system studies user comfort patterns to personalise cooling, which is complemented by Dynamic Environmental Adaptation to adjust performance in real time based on both indoor and outdoor conditions.

Supersonic Cooling: Engineered for extreme weather, this technology delivers an instant blast of cool air in just 10 seconds, offering 20 times faster cooling than conventional ACs.

AI Pre-Cooling: Leveraging a 100-metre geofence, this feature anticipates the user’s arrival home and automatically starts cooling the room in advance, ensuring instant comfort without manual scheduling or timers.AI

Target Cooling: This uses cloud and installation data to direct airflow precisely where it is needed, ensuring faster, focused cooling, reduced energy consumption, and personalised comfort tailored to the user’s exact seating position.

For energy efficiency, the series introduces the AI-AtmoX Power Manager, India’s most advanced energy monitoring hub.

AI Eco: This feature intelligently optimises energy consumption through a multi-level cooling approach based on the temperature gap: L1 ECO for gaps above 3 degrees Celsius, L2 ECO for gaps between 1 degree and 3 degree Celsius, and L3 ECO for gaps below 1 degree Celsius, ensuring maximum efficiency with zero manual adjustments.

AI Electricity Monitoring: The Power Manager provides comprehensive transparency and smarter control over power consumption with graphical and calendar-based tracking, mode-wise operation insights, a real-time cost display in local currency, auto-updated monthly electricity expenses, and customisable energy-saving targets.

The Gravity AI Series ACs introduces two pioneering self-cleaning innovations under the AI-AtmoX Auto Clean pillar, ensuring long-term efficiency and reduced maintenance.

AI ODU Cyclone Clean - India’s 1st Auto Clean Outdoor Technology: Designed to tackle India’s dust-heavy conditions, the outdoor fan reverses direction for 15 seconds after shutdown to blow off dust accumulated on the condenser coils. This maintains "as-good-as-new" heat exchange efficiency, reduces power consumption, and eliminates the need for manual outdoor unit cleaning.

AI IDU Frost Self Clean: The indoor unit automatically performs a full frost-based self-cleaning cycle every 240 hours, ensuring deep internal cleansing, removal of dust and micro-impurities, enhanced hygiene, and lasting cooling efficiency with zero manual effort.

In line with its ‘Made in India, Made for India’ vision, Haier has significantly bolstered its domestic manufacturing ecosystem. The company is currently expanding Phase 2 of its AC plant and inaugurated a new injection moulding facility at its Greater Noida campus in early 2025. This expansion strengthens domestic production, boosts component localisation, and enables a more agile supply chain through in-house manufacturing of critical parts. With the upcoming AC factory adding an impressive annual production capacity of 2.5 million units, Haier’s total annual AC production is set to rise from 1.5 million to 4 million units by 2027. This move establishes Haier as one of India’s largest and most advanced air conditioner manufacturers.

Haier currently holds an 8% share of the Indian AC market. With the launch of the AI-focused Gravity series and expanded local capabilities, the company is poised to accelerate growth, aggressively targeting a 17% market share by the end of 2030.

NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, said, "At Haier India, we are committed to delivering products that seamlessly integrate innovation with lifestyle. The new Gravity series is a reflection of this vision—an air conditioner that is as stylish as it is intelligent. With India’s only AI Climate Control, this series redefines personalised comfort while ensuring energy efficiency. Built at our state-of-the-art Indian manufacturing facilities, this range is a true embodiment of our ‘Make in India, Made for India’ commitment—crafted specifically to meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers and climates."

The Haier Gravity AI series ACs will be available starting at Rs 49,990 across all major online and offline retail channels in India. The series includes four models: HSU19G-MZAIM5BN-INV in Morning Mist, HSU19G-MZAIS5BN-INV in Moonstone Grey, HSU19G-MZAID5BN-INV in Midnight Dream, and HSU19G-MZAIW5BN-INV in White.