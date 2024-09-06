‘Hand signals, temporary seats with straps...’, What is NASA’s emergency plan for Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are set to return to Earth in February 2025. However, in case they have to evacuate the International Space Station before that, is NASA prepared for that? During a press conference, NASA commercial crew manager Steve Stitch talked about the emergency plan and how they have trained the two astronauts onboard for such a situation.

He explained, “We've configured temporary seats in the cargo area of Crew Dragon for Butch and Suni. Using items from the space station, we've built seats that allow them to sit with their knees bent and feet in the proper position, similar to how the crew sits during launch on Starliner or Dragon. These temporary seats have straps to secure them in case they’re needed for an emergency evacuation. While we don’t expect to use them, they are available for extreme contingencies.”

He further added that they have also tested airflow in the area to ensure proper ventilation, and the crew has practised hand signals for communication. He noted, “We’ve also analysed the landing and parachute events to ensure the loads on their bodies in these seats are within acceptable limits.”

Talking about what the astronauts are doing at the ISS during their stay, Dana Weigel, NASA’s International Space Station Program Manager said that they've participated in over 42 experiments. As of last week, they had logged over 100 hours combined, assisting with science and research. She revealed, “In terms of daily routines, they're following the standard exercise regimen, which includes both cardiovascular work and resistance training, just like all crew members. So, both the science work and exercise routines have gradually shifted, and they're pretty well integrated with the expedition crew.”

How to watch the Boeing Starliner return to Earth LIVE

The Boeing Starliner is set to undock from ISS at 3.30 am IST on September 7 and will land in New Mexico about six hours later. To watch the livestream of the departure of Starliner from ISS, you will need to tune in to NASA+, the NASA app, the official YouTube channel and the official website of NASA. You can also tap on the embedded link below.