Hanooman AI launched in India with ability to understand 98 languages; check details

3AI Holding Limited and SML India have announced the launch of 'Hanooman', a multilingual GenAI platform in 98 global languages, including 12 Indian languages. The new AI is available to all users and you can register for the same using your phone number. The new AI tool is currently limited to creating text responses.

According to Hanooman AI, the knowledge cut-off for the data it is trained on is April 10, 2022. The AI model will also be introducing a Pro version which is currently shows 'coming soon' status.

The platform aims to reach 200 million users within its first year. SML India has partnered with HP, NASSCOM, and Yotta for this initiative. Yotta will provide GPU cloud infrastructure, while the partnership with NASSCOM is aimed at supporting AI startups and engaging with 3000 colleges.

The company has also collaborated with the Government of Telangana and the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) for seamless translation between English and Telugu.

The platform is currently available in 12 Indian languages and several global languages. Powered by 3AI Holding’s technology, the platform can deliver clear, adaptive insights and transform complex data into actionable intelligence. Hanooman aims to cater to healthcare, governance, financial services, and education sectors. Arjun Prasad, Managing Director of 3AI Holding, stated that the mission is to ensure AI is accessible to every Indian.