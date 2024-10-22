Ola Electric says it has resolved 99.1% customer complaints post CCPA notice

Ola Electric has responded to a notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) about customer complaints. The company claims it has resolved 99.1 per cent of the issues out of the 10,644 complaints. In a letter sent on Monday, Ola’s Chief Financial Officer, Harish Abichandani, stated that the company has provided all the required information to the CCPA and addressed most of the complaints.

The CCPA had sent a show cause notice to Ola earlier this month, accusing the company of misleading advertisements and unfair practices. Ola’s letter assures that their system to handle complaints is effective, and out of 10,644 complaints they received from the CCPA, 99.1 per cent were resolved to the satisfaction of the customers.

In the letter, Ola Electric claims that it is committed to resolving customer issues and working with authorities to meet all regulatory requirements. The company hopes this response will help regain trust from both its customers and investors after recent controversies.

The statement read, "We wish to reiterate that Ola Electric has a robust mechanism to address complaints raised with respect to our vehicles. In fact, we wish to emphasize that out of 10,644 complaints that we received from the CCPA, 99.1 per cent of the complaints were resolved to the complete satisfaction of the customer as per Ola Electric's robust redressal mechanism."

Kunal Kamra vs Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric has been in the spotlight recently due to public complaints about its after-sales service. Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra openly criticised the company, demanding that it release a clear plan to fix customer issues. Kamra’s comments led to a social media argument with Ola’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal.

Following this exchange, Ola's shares dropped by 6 per cent on 8 October, shortly after the company received the notice from the CCPA.

The conflict between Kunal Kamra and Bhavish Aggarwal started when Kamra, a stand-up comedian, criticised Ola Electric for its poor customer service. He pointed out that many customers were unhappy, especially with how the company was handling repairs and complaints. Kamra shared a sarcastic post on X (formerly Twitter), showing a picture of Ola scooters waiting for service, implying the company wasn’t doing enough to fix issues.

Ola’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, responded angrily, calling Kamra a failed stand-up comic and offered him to come work for him instead of criticising the company. Aggarwal also said that Ola was expanding its service network and promised to solve all the problems soon. This public argument brought a lot of attention to Ola’s customer service issues.