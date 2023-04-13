Harry Potter making a comeback with 10-year-long TV series announcement; watch teaser

Warner Bros. Discovery, the entertainment conglomerate, has officially announced that it is developing a Harry Potter series for its upcoming streaming service, Max (formerly known as HBO Max). The much-anticipated series had been the subject of rumours for some time, and now fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief knowing that it's officially in the works.

In a statement, Warner Bros. Discovery revealed that the series will be a "decade-long" project, produced with the same "epic craft, love and care" that the franchise is known for. The show will feature a new cast playing the beloved characters from J.K. Rowling's wizarding world, and the company has promised that "each season will be authentic to the original books." This will undoubtedly please fans who were disappointed with some of the changes made in the movie adaptations.

According to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, the upcoming "Potter" series will not impede the development of any other projects within the Wizarding World franchise.

Despite the new series, fans need not worry about the original movies disappearing from streaming platforms. Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that the films will still be available to watch globally, alongside the new series.

The author of the Harry Potter novels JK Rowling will be one of the executive producers. She has been the subject of controversy in recent years due to her comments about the transgender community, which have been widely criticised. Despite this, her involvement in the new series is sure to excite fans who remain devoted to her magical universe.

The new series is part of Warner Bros. Discovery's ambitious plans for Max, which aims to compete with the likes of Netflix and Disney+. In addition to the Harry Potter series, the streaming service will also feature content from other popular franchises like Game of Thrones, Friends, and the DC Universe.

Check out the official teaser here:

