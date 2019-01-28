WhatsApp web gets Picture in Picture; here's how you can watch videos on PiP mode

WhatsApp is having an eventful 2019. The Facebook owned messaging platform has been busy testing out new features like fingerprint lock, Dark mode etc. for its users. WhatsApp is mostly used on mobile devices but the company hasn't forgotten the few users who use the company's desktop application. The messaging platform has started pushing out a new update for its desktop app adding Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature. The new feature is already present on the mobile devices but will now be available for the WhatsApp Web users, allowing them to watch a shared video while checking other chats or using a different app on their desktop.

The news was first made public by WABetaInfo, a site that keeps track of new WhatsApp features. According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp has submitted a new update for the web platform, "giving the possibility to use the Picture in Picture (PiP) feature for videos hosted on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Streamable!"

The PIP or picture-in-picture feature for the WhatsApp Web users will be rolling out with the latest 0.3.2041 version of WhatsApp. If you have not received the update then, you can force it by clearing the cache of your web browser (Press CTRL+F5). Post that, just restart the browser and you should be able to use the updates WhatsApp Web version with Picture in Picture feature enabled.

The new PiP feature will enable WhatsApp Web users to watch videos that are shared in a WhatsApp chat window while browsing through other chats. WhatsApp also gives the possibility to switch the chat without closing the PiP.

To use PiP feature on WhatsApp's web application:

Send a YouTube, Instagram or Facebook video link to any user in your WhatsApp chat list.

The recipient will get the link with a preview showing name of the video. The video will start playing once the user taps ob the video thumbnail.

Now, if the user switches to another chat, the video will continue to play in a bubble.

To close the video, the user can just use the swiping gesture on the bubble.

