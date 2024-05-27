HCLTech and Arm partner to develop custom AI silicon chips optimised for data centre efficiency

HCLTech and Arm have announced a collaboration to develop custom silicon chips optimised for AI workloads. The partnership aims to enhance computing efficiency for semiconductor manufacturers, system OEMs, and cloud service providers.

HCLTech will use Arm's Neoverse Compute Subsystems to minimize development risks and deliver innovative solutions for AI workloads. HCLTech's access to Neoverse CSS as part of the Arm Total Design ecosystem allows it to stay at the forefront of AI workload management technologies.

Ameer Saithu, Executive Vice President at HCLTech, stated that the collaboration will revolutionize AI workload management in data centers. Guru Ganesean, President of Arm India, welcomed HCLTech to the ecosystem and expressed excitement about their potential innovations.

