HCLTech and Arm partner to develop custom AI silicon chips optimised for data centre efficiency

Business Today
TECHNOLOGY

NEWS

HCLTech and Arm have announced a collaboration to develop custom silicon chips optimised for AI workloads. The partnership aims to enhance computing efficiency for semiconductor manufacturers, system OEMs, and cloud service providers.

HCLTech will use Arm's Neoverse Compute Subsystems to minimize development risks and deliver innovative solutions for AI workloads. HCLTech's access to Neoverse CSS as part of the Arm Total Design ecosystem allows it to stay at the forefront of AI workload management technologies.

Ameer Saithu, Executive Vice President at HCLTech, stated that the collaboration will revolutionize AI workload management in data centers. Guru Ganesean, President of Arm India, welcomed HCLTech to the ecosystem and expressed excitement about their potential innovations.

"HCLTech’s collaboration with Arm will contribute to the development of industry-leading custom AI silicon solutions that will revolutionize the way AI workloads are addressed in data center environments. Together, we look forward to spearheading technology advancement and innovation in the semiconductor industry," said Ameer Saithu, Executive Vice President, Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech.

Published on: May 27, 2024, 2:54 PM IST
