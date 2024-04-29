HCL Technologies to fully train 50,000 employees in generative AI by year's end: CEO Vijayakumar

HCL Technologies has announced plans to fully train 50,000 of its employees in generative AI (GenAI) by the end of this year. CEO C Vijayakumar told PTI that the company has a proactive stance in integrating GenAI into its operations.

He claims that HCLTech, India's third largest IT services provider, has aligned its growth strategy with the emerging trends in AI, emphasizing the need for a skilled workforce to leverage the advancements in AI.

Related Articles

This training initiative is set to prepare its employees to better meet the demands of a rapidly evolving digital landscape, providing them with the skills necessary to drive innovation and maintain HCLTech's competitive edge in the global market.

According to Vijayakumar, the company is not only focusing on training but is also actively engaging in the development of AI-driven platforms, such as the recently launched HCLTech AI Force. This platform is designed to support the complete lifecycle of software development and product engineering, marking a shift towards a more AI-centric business model.

The CEO highlighted the company’s strategic focus on sectors including cybersecurity, data management, and cloud migration, all catalyzed by GenAI. With investments in these areas, HCLTech is ensuring its services remain at the cutting edge of technology.

Vijayakumar also expressed optimism about the company’s growth, noting that the revenue growth guidance of 3-5 per cent for FY25 is one of the highest among tier-one IT service providers, which he considers a "good growth" in the current challenging economic environment.Despite the broader pressures on discretionary spending within the industry and potential headwinds in the financial services sector, HCLTech has managed to maintain a decent performance.

The company reported a 5.7 per cent increase in net profit for the fiscal year, with a significant portion of revenue, 64 per cent, coming from the US market where the company sees continued strong growth and client engagement.