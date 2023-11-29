HDFC Bank internet banking, mobile app down; users flood X with complaints

Users from various parts of India lodged complaints on Wednesday regarding the unavailability of HDFC Bank's servers, rendering them unable to access the bank's net banking and mobile app services.
A number of individuals reported being unable to conduct transactions for a period exceeding two hours, while others noted persistent issues of being logged out of the app.
On downdetector, there are hundreds of reports of HDFC bank's server being down currently.
One user expressed, "Facing login issues with both internet banking and mobile banking," on X platform. Another user said, "Web and app both are down and message also shown is incorrect of 26th Nov'23 downtime."
