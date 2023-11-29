scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
HDFC Bank internet banking, mobile app down; users flood X with complaints

Feedback

HDFC Bank internet banking, mobile app down; users flood X with complaints

A number of individuals reported being unable to conduct transactions for a period exceeding two hours, while others noted persistent issues of being logged out of the app.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
HDFC Bank mobile app HDFC Bank mobile app
SUMMARY
  • HDFC Bank internet banking, mobile app down
  • Users facing issues logging in and checking their account
  • Hundreds of reports confirmed on downdetector as well

Users from various parts of India lodged complaints on Wednesday regarding the unavailability of HDFC Bank's servers, rendering them unable to access the bank's net banking and mobile app services.

A number of individuals reported being unable to conduct transactions for a period exceeding two hours, while others noted persistent issues of being logged out of the app.

On downdetector, there are hundreds of reports of HDFC bank's server being down currently.

One user expressed, "Facing login issues with both internet banking and mobile banking," on X platform. Another user said, "Web and app both are down and message also shown is incorrect of 26th Nov'23 downtime."

Also Read HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank: CLSA prefers largecap banking shares; here's why

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Nov 29, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement