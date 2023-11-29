HDFC Bank internet banking, mobile app down; users flood X with complaints

Users from various parts of India lodged complaints on Wednesday regarding the unavailability of HDFC Bank's servers, rendering them unable to access the bank's net banking and mobile app services.

A number of individuals reported being unable to conduct transactions for a period exceeding two hours, while others noted persistent issues of being logged out of the app.

On downdetector, there are hundreds of reports of HDFC bank's server being down currently.

One user expressed, "Facing login issues with both internet banking and mobile banking," on X platform. Another user said, "Web and app both are down and message also shown is incorrect of 26th Nov'23 downtime."

Web and app both are down and message also shown is incorrect of 26th Nov'23 downtime. pic.twitter.com/gvJYwQMVFU — MG (@manasgandhi) November 29, 2023

Unable to login to both internet banking and mobile banking .

Is hdfc bank site down — rangs2181 (@rangs2181) November 29, 2023

Is netbanking down ? unable to login on mobile as well as web



It displays below screen wherein the maintenance windows is mentioned for 26-Nov

What is the solution for this pic.twitter.com/0EIsNdtLR4 — Edwin (@eddiechris2021) November 29, 2023

@HDFC_Bank, Are you still stuck with 26th Nov? World has moved on. Its 29th Nov today. Whats going on?

Not able to login.. please fix this. pic.twitter.com/59fNorwzxX — Naveed Banday (@naveedbanday) November 29, 2023

@RBI you should really look at @HDFC_Bank Digital Infrastructure. Once it goes in maintenance, it remains there for hours and days. Trying to login since hours.

I am ashamed as a shareholder of the #HDFCBank . pic.twitter.com/74u2AnBPQp — Vikas Rao Rathore (@dubious_buoy) November 29, 2023

