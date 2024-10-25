Healthify raises Rs 378 crore in latest funding to drive US expansion, AI integration

Healthify (formerly HealthifyMe) has announced the closure of over Rs 378 crore in a funding round led by its existing investors Khosla Ventures and LeapFrog Investments with new participation from Claypond Capital.

The start-up said that this funding comes at a crucial time as it accelerates its global expansion with a keen focus on entering the US market and advancing its industry-leading AI capabilities.

With the expansion of AI capabilities, Healthify aims to understand common food items, fitness habits and local dialects ensuring personalised and culturally relevant health guidance. With this feature, the startup claims to have conducted alpha tests in India for a successful launch in the US.

The AI-driven coach will work parallel to the human coaches to drive outcomes in behaviour change and weight loss, achieving some of the highest outcome-to-cost ratios globally.

Commenting on the development, co-founder and CEO Tushar Vashisht said, “Everyone is empowered to make better choices around food and fitness — regardless of their ability to pay. After delivering outcomes at scale in India with our unique blend of AI and human coaching, we’re thrilled to bring this approach to the US, the world’s largest health and fitness market. With this funding, we’re one step closer to achieving our mission of putting a high-acuity health coach in every person’s pocket.”

Healthify claims to be serving over 40 million users across 300+ cities with more than 600 coaches.

Interestingly, this announcement comes months after the startup laid off about 30 percent of its workforce as part of a restructuring exercise aimed at achieving profitability for its India business by 2024.