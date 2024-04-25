Healthify VP Abhijit Khasnis on partnership with OpenAI and keeping your health in check with tech

Collaborations between industry leaders can pave the way for groundbreaking innovations. Enter Healthify, one of India's foremost health tech companies, and OpenAI, the pioneering force behind transformative AI models. At the forefront of this partnership stands Abhijit Khasnis, VP - Technology at Healthify, orchestrating the integration of OpenAI's cutting-edge GPT models into Healthify's products.

The synergy between Healthify and OpenAI has not only propelled the development of innovative features but has also garnered significant recognition within the tech community. By harnessing the power of OpenAI's advancements, Healthify has introduced groundbreaking solutions such as Ria, the AI-powered wellness assistant.

One notable testament to this collaboration is the recent acknowledgement from OpenAI, where Healthify was featured in a customer story on its website. This spotlight on Healthify's utilisation of Generative AI models to enhance consumer-facing products underscores the depth of the partnership and the impact it has had on advancing health technology.

Moreover, OpenAI's explicit reference to Healthify's implementation of their GPT-4 Vision model in the Snap product signifies a significant milestone. As the world's first 'Fire & Forget' food recognition system, Snap automates the nutrition tracking process, showcasing the tangible benefits of integrating AI technology into healthcare solutions.

The recognition not only bolsters Healthify's reputation as a leader in the field but also opens doors to new partnerships, investments, and growth opportunities. With a shared presence in India and a mutual dedication to leveraging AI for positive societal impact, the partnership between Healthify and OpenAI is hoping to redefine the future of healthcare technology.

PD: What is Healthify's relationship with OpenAI? How did OpenAI give Healthify a "shout out"?

Abhijit Khasnis: Healthify's relationship with OpenAI has allowed us to integrate their cutting-edge GPT models into our products. We have been able to get early access to the latest advancements from OpenAI to offer innovative features to our users, such as Ria, our AI-powered wellness assistant.

OpenAI has acknowledged our collaboration in a couple of ways. First, they featured Healthify in a customer story on their website, which delves into our experience using Generative AI models to revamp our consumer-facing products. Most recently, when OpenAI announced the general availability of their GPT-4 Vision model, they explicitly referenced Healthify's implementation of this technology in our Snap product, the world’s first 'Fire & Forget' food recognition system that automates the nutrition tracking process, as a prime example of its capabilities.

Our partnership with OpenAI is further strengthened by our shared presence in India, where OpenAI has its second-largest user base, and Healthify stands out as the country's largest health tech company. By working together, we are able to capitalise on the growing interest and expertise in generative AI, harnessing its potential to create tangible, impactful solutions for our users that ultimately lead to significant health improvements.

The @healthifyme team built Snap using GPT-4 Turbo with Vision to give users nutrition insights through photo recognition of foods from around the world. pic.twitter.com/jWFLuBgEoA — OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) April 9, 2024

PD: What products or services does Healthify offer that may have caught OpenAI's attention? How is Healthify utilising or interacting with AI technology?

Abhijit Khasnis: Healthify has been an AI-driven company since 2017, and we've continuously expanded upon this foundation to enhance our offerings for both coaches and users. How do we use AI? We offer advanced Gen AI solutions making us the first and only Indian company OpenAI and other big tech firms like Amazon have recognised us for our work in improving millions of lives with sustainable weight loss. Our key offerings include our conversational AI wellness coach Ria, Coach CoPilot, and Snap.

With the evolution in AI models, we've swiftly implemented the latest functionalities, like function calling, JSON formatting and more. This early adoption allows our users to benefit from the newest in AI technology and address their health and wellness needs. Our partnership extends across various AI technologies, such as the Whisper model for voice processing and GPT-4 Vision for our Snap feature, enabling photo-to-food recognition. In essence, we've integrated OpenAI's technology into our application across multiple dimensions, including voice, image, and text.

PD: How does the OpenAI shoutout validate or boost Healthify's work? Will it lead to new partnerships, investments, or growth opportunities?

Abhijit Khasnis: OpenAI is one of the earliest and most significant AI models, often considered foundational in the field of artificial intelligence. So, being the first Indian company acknowledged by OpenAI twice in less than a month (alongside distinguished global projects like Cognition's Devin and TLDraw's Make Real) further solidifies our leadership position in the global health and fitness industry and reaffirms our commitment to leveraging cutting edge AI.