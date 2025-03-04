Here's everything new in iOS 18.4 Beta 2

If you're a developer or you use beta software on your iPhone, it's time to update because Apple has announced iOS 18.4 Beta 2, which comes with a suite of new features for your iPhones.

Visual Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro

The visual intelligence feature, which has been powered by the Camera Control button on iPhone 16 series, has now made its way to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. It can be accessed via the Action Button or the Control Centre on these devices in the absence of the Camera Control feature.

New Emojis

iOS 18.4 brings new emojis to the keyboard, including a face with bags under its eyes, fingerprint, leafless tree, root vegetable, harp, shovel, and splatter.

Priority Notifications Changes

The support for Priority Notifications was introduced in iOS 18.4 Beta 1, but now with Beta 2, Apple is giving users more control. Users can now select which apps are eligible for priority notifications, instead of it being defaulted to all apps.

Control Centre Updates

If you're on iOS 18.4 Beta 2, you'll get new toggles for Siri and Visual Intelligence in the Control Centre. These include Talk to Siri, Type to Siri, and Visual Intelligence.

Apple Vision Pro app

The new beta also introduces a dedicated app for Apple Vision Pro, allowing users to discover content and spatial experience, and if also find tips about their own devices, and more.

Apple has also released the visionOS 2.4 Beta 2, which adds the Spatial Gallery app that was earlier promised by Apple. This app brings all the spatial photos, videos, and panoramas into one place for easy viewing and interactions.