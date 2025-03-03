'There's something in the air': Apple CEO Tim Cook as MacBook Air M4 launch expected this week

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Apple CEO Tim Cook posted a video teasing a new Apple product launch. The video says "There's something in the air", which is a clear indication to the much-awaited MacBook Air launch with the new M4 chip.

This week. pic.twitter.com/uXqQaGNkSk Related Articles — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 3, 2025

Many were speculating that Apple would announce the M4 MacBook Air very soon, and Tim Cook's post has confirmed that it is happening as early as this week, with the video being captioned "This week."

The text in the video "There's something in the air" is an ode to the Apple's first MacBook Air launch all the way back in 2008, when Apple had banners of the same tagline.

(Before the original MacBook Air announcement in 2008) https://t.co/ZxN36MTtzm pic.twitter.com/mKXreR7kG4 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 3, 2025

The launch of the MacBook Air M4 will likely be similar to how Apple announced the iPhone 16E, with a mini-launch video streamed online rather than an in-person event.

MacBook Air M4: What to expect

Of course, the biggest highlight of the launch would be the inclusion of the M4 chip, which we've already seen on the iPad Pro and the MacBook Pro. The new MacBook Air could also have an upgraded 12MP ultra-wide camera as seen on the MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models.

Internally, Apple could also bump up the maximum RAM capacity of the MacBook Air owing to the prowess of the M4 chipset, as well as broader support for plugging in external displays.

Aside from these changes, it's highly unlikely that Apple will tweak anything else. The MacBook design has remained similar for a few iterations now, and it's not expected that Apple will include any additional ports in the Air. It will retain the same 13" and 15" sizing options.