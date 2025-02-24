Here's how to save yourself from the new 'Call merging scam' that NPCI has warned about

A new financial scam is rapidly gaining traction across India, prompting the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to issue an urgent warning. Dubbed the "call merging scam," fraudsters are exploiting a simple yet effective method to steal one-time passwords (OTPs) and siphon money from victims' bank accounts.
How the Call Merging Scam Works
Scammers have devised a way to bypass traditional security barriers, preying on unsuspecting victims through a technique that exploits the call merge feature on mobile phones. Here’s how it unfolds:
Why This Scam Is Dangerous
Unlike traditional phishing scams that rely on fake emails or websites, the call merging scam exploits a fundamental phone function. Many people do not suspect foul play and comply without realising they are giving criminals access to their bank accounts. The well-timed nature of the OTP request makes the scam highly effective, even against tech-savvy individuals.
How to Stay Safe?
Recognising the rapid rise of this scam, the NPCI issued a public alert on X (formerly Twitter).
To stay safe, the NPCI has shared key precautions:
What to Do If You’ve Been Scammed
If you realise you have fallen victim to this scam, take immediate action:
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today