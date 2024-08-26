Historic Polaris Dawn mission ready for liftoff as SpaceX plans return of Sunita Williams from space

SpaceX is gearing up for a groundbreaking mission with Polaris Dawn, scheduled to launch on Tuesday, 27th August. The mission will send four people into orbit for five days aboard a Crew Dragon capsule, marking a significant milestone in private space exploration. Funded by tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, Polaris Dawn will take the crew farther from Earth than any human has ventured since the Apollo era.

A highlight of the mission is the first spacewalk ever conducted by a private crew, set to take place on the third day. This extravehicular activity (EVA) will involve the astronauts exiting the Crew Dragon capsule, which, unlike traditional spacecraft, lacks an airlock. As a result, the entire interior of the capsule will be exposed to the vacuum of space. The spacewalk will test new suits developed by SpaceX, potentially influencing the design of future suits for missions to the Moon and Mars.

As SpaceX prepares for this ambitious mission, the company is also playing a crucial role in NASA's astronaut recovery efforts. NASA recently extended the stay of astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore on the International Space Station (ISS) due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner capsule. Originally expected to stay just over a week, the astronauts will now remain on the ISS until February 2025. Instead of returning on Boeing’s spacecraft, Williams and Wilmore will return to Earth aboard SpaceX's Dragon capsule. This decision underscores NASA’s growing reliance on SpaceX for crew transportation, especially in critical situations.

SpaceX’s dual role in executing the Polaris Dawn mission and safely returning NASA astronauts from the ISS demonstrates the company’s pivotal position in the future of human spaceflight. The success of both missions could further solidify SpaceX’s status as a key partner for NASA, particularly for missions extending beyond low Earth orbit.