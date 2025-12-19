HMC HIVE and KPIT Technologies partner to set up light electric vehicle centre of excellence in Delhi-NCR

HMC E-Valley Pvt. Ltd, operating under the HMC HIVE platform, has signed a memorandum of understanding with KPIT Technologies to establish an independent Centre of Excellence in Delhi NCR focused on light electric vehicles and micromobility solutions.

The collaboration brings together HIVE’s manufacturing and e-mobility capabilities with KPIT’s expertise in mobility software and systems engineering. The proposed centre will cater to global original equipment manufacturers working across micromobility and L-category electric vehicles, including e-bicycles.

The partnership comes at a time when urban transport systems are increasingly looking towards sustainable and efficient alternatives for short-distance travel. Light electric vehicles are gaining traction for first and last-mile connectivity, particularly as cities attempt to reduce congestion and emissions. With a significant share of daily travel concentrated in last-mile journeys, the segment is expected to see rapid growth in the coming years.

Commenting on the collaboration, Pankaj M Munjal, Chairman of HMC, said: “The Light Electric Vehicle industry is at a pivotal juncture, demanding a fusion of cutting-edge hardware and smart software. This partnership with KPIT is a powerful convergence of those forces, signifying HIVE’s deep commitment to redefining urban mobility by delivering the next generation of high-quality, sustainable micromobility solutions globally.”

Kishor Patil, CEO and Managing Director of KPIT Technologies, highlighted the role of software in shaping future mobility platforms. He said: “The future of mobility, even at the micromobility level, is defined by intelligent software and seamless systems integration. KPIT’s deep domain expertise in mobility technology will be crucial in equipping the Center of Excellence to develop world-class, cost-effective, and safe LEV platforms. We are excited to combine our software leadership with HIVE’s manufacturing excellence to accelerate the journey toward safer, smarter, and cleaner transportation.”

Under the agreement, the Centre of Excellence will offer end-to-end design and engineering services for the light electric vehicle segment. HIVE will focus on business development, customer engagement, prototyping, and manufacturing enablement, while KPIT will lead engineering delivery, detailed design, software development, systems integration, and programme management.

The partnership is global in scope and is positioned to support the development of next-generation light electric vehicle platforms. By combining scalable manufacturing, supply chain efficiencies, and AI-driven mobility solutions, both companies aim to shorten development cycles and improve product quality for OEM customers worldwide.