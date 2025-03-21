HMD Barbie Phone launched in India for ₹7,999: See features

HMD Global is set to delight fans of retro-style phones with its latest release, the HMD Barbie Phone, a charming combination of nostalgia and modern-day features. Priced at an attractive ₹7,999, the device will be available exclusively on HMD.com.

The launch of this limited-edition phone celebrates a playful throwback to iconic flip phones while catering to today’s tech-savvy audience with enhanced connectivity and stylish aesthetics. The device comes in a signature pink colour, perfect for Barbie fans looking to add a touch of fun and functionality to their lives.

The HMD Barbie Phone sports a dual-screen setup, featuring a 2.8-inch internal screen and a 1.77-inch external screen, which also serves as a mirror - a quirky and practical touch. The phone is powered by the T107 CPU and operates on the S30+ OS.

Storage & Connectivity:

• Memory: 128MB ROM and 64MB RAM, with MicroSD support up to 32GB.

• Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm AV jack.

• SIM Support: Dual SIM/Single SIM with 4FF + 4FF configuration.

Battery & Audio:

• Battery: 1450mAh, offering up to 9 hours of talk time in lab conditions.

• Audio Features: MP3 player, FM radio (supports both wired and wireless connections).

Camera:

• VGA Camera equipped with torch flash, making it handy for low-light situations.

Design & Build:

• Dimensions: 108.4 x 55.1 x 18.9 mm

• Weight: 123.5 grams

The Barbie-themed interface adds a unique twist to the phone, making it as fun as it is functional.

The phone’s retro charm is evident not just in its design but also in its simplified user interface, making it a perfect choice for fans of classic phones who are looking for a simple, stylish, and affordable device.

Priced at ₹7,999, the HMD Barbie Phone will be available for purchase exclusively on HMD.com.