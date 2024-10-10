Honeywell unveils Aviator Hi-Fi speaker: A blend of luxury design and high-performance audio; see price

In a new venture that merges innovation with luxury, Secure Connection - a Honeywell licensee and leader in consumer electronics - has announced the launch of the Honeywell Aviator, a Hi-Fi speaker designed to raise home audio standards. The Aviator is crafted with an emphasis on premium sound quality and sophisticated design, positioning it as a top choice for audiophiles and style-conscious consumers alike.

The Honeywell Aviator features a True-Lossless Audio Codec that transmits sound at over 1MBPS for pristine clarity. Equipped with a 240-watt output, the Aviator is designed to bring music to life with enhanced depth and detail. The speaker also incorporates Bluetooth V5.3 with a 30-metre range.

A key innovation of the Aviator is its Lossless Dongle Connectivity, which supports Type-C and Lightning connectors for high-fidelity audio streaming across a range of devices. Additionally, the Aviator offers Multi-Mode Audio-In, enabling easy switching between Bluetooth, AUX, and Lossless Dongle inputs to suit different listening preferences. The speaker also includes ambient lighting, which complements the audio experience by creating a calming, immersive environment.

The Aviator also features patented acoustic technologies, including All-Digital Processing for five drivers and three independent sound cavities. These elements work together to produce a rich, multi-layered sound profile that enhances the listener’s experience. Available in stylish Grey and Dark Grey, the Aviator’s minimalist design complements modern home interiors, making it as visually appealing as it is functional.

“With the launch of the Honeywell Aviator, we aim to elevate the home entertainment experience,” said Mohit Anand, Co-Founder and CEO of Secure Connection. “This device reflects our commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology with elegant design, providing users with an audio experience that is both immersive and sophisticated.”

The Honeywell Aviator is priced at ₹39,999 in India and is available through major e-commerce platforms and retail channels.