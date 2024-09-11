Hours after Apple's iPhone 16 launch, Huawei unveils world's first triple-foldable smartphone

Huawei has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Mate XT Ultimate Design, just hours after Apple introduced the iPhone 16. The timing of this launch seems aimed at overshadowing Apple, especially in the Chinese market, where the competition between the two tech giants is fierce. Apple's new iPhones came with some upgrades but there was no major change in design language. Huawei’s Mate XT, on the other hand, aims to impress with an all-new form factor.

Related Articles

The Mate XT Ultimate Design has a unique triple-folding display, which allows the phone to transform from a regular-sized device into a 10.2-inch tablet. Users can switch between three modes: When folded once, it acts as a 6.4-inch phone. When folded twice, it turns into a 7.9-inch screen. Fully unfolded, it provides a 10.2-inch display, which is undeniably a large tablet.

The folding mechanism uses flexible materials that allow the screen to bend inward and outward. This flexibility is made possible by a special hinge system that Huawei designed to ensure smooth transitions between the different screen modes. The phone’s design is aimed at offering more versatility for users who want a compact phone but also need a large screen for tasks like multitasking, reading, and gaming.

In addition to its foldable design, the Mate XT Ultimate Design comes equipped with a quad-camera system. The standout feature is a 50-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a variable aperture that allows the camera to adjust to different lighting conditions. This makes it easier for users to take high-quality photos in a range of settings, from bright sunlight to low-light environments. The camera setup also includes a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, which offers 5.5x optical zoom for capturing distant objects with clarity. The front-facing camera is 8 megapixels and is neatly placed in a small cutout on the display, making it perfect for selfies and video calls.

It also packs a lot of power under the hood. The phone comes with 16GB of RAM and offers three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Although Huawei hasn’t revealed the specific processor powering the phone, it’s expected to be a high-end chip capable of handling demanding tasks and multitasking with ease. To support all these features, the phone is powered by a 5,600mAh battery, which can last through a day of heavy use. It also supports 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, so users can quickly charge their phone whether they prefer cables or wireless charging pads.

The Mate XT Ultimate Design gets connectivity options like 5G and Wi-Fi 6. It also comes with Bluetooth 5.2 and GPS, making it suitable for a wide range of tasks, from fast file sharing to accurate navigation. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, which allows for quick and secure unlocking. Additional features include satellite communication and support for AI-driven tasks, showing that Huawei is focusing not only on hardware but also on smart features that enhance user experience.

The Mate XT Ultimate Design is available only in China for now, and it comes with a premium price tag. The base model, which includes 256GB of storage, is priced at CNY 19,999 (around $2,800), while the highest storage model with 1TB costs CNY 23,999 (approximately $3,370). The phone comes in two colours, Dark Black and Rui Red, and it is already available for pre-order on Huawei’s website, with sales officially starting on September 20.

Huawei’s decision to launch the Mate XT Ultimate Design just after Apple’s iPhone 16 event is no coincidence. Apple’s iPhone 16 series, while featuring some improvements, has not introduced any major changes compared to the previous generation. In contrast, Huawei’s new foldable phone offers a groundbreaking design and a number of high-tech features, positioning it as a leader in smartphone innovation. Huawei has been focusing heavily on the foldable phone market, and this new release further solidifies its position. According to industry reports, Huawei has recently overtaken Samsung to become the global leader in the foldable smartphone market, holding 27.5% of the market share. Meanwhile, Apple’s first foldable phone isn’t expected to arrive until 2025, giving Huawei a clear head start in this segment.

The global demand for foldable phones is growing rapidly. Research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) predicts that 25 million foldable phones will be shipped by the end of 2024, which would mark a 37.6% increase from 2023. By 2028, IDC estimates that foldable phone shipments will rise to 45.7 million units worldwide. Although the high price of the Mate XT Ultimate Design may limit its sales, Huawei’s emphasis on innovation sends a clear message: the company is committed to leading the foldable phone market, especially in China, where Apple has been facing challenges. In the second quarter of 2024, Apple dropped out of the top five smartphone makers in China, losing ground to local competitors like Huawei and Xiaomi.