How a Twitter user's unique approach to 'dino game' landed him an interview at Google

Securing a job at your dream company can be an arduous journey. It requires a combination of hard work, perseverance, and sometimes even a stroke of luck. Some people achieve their career goals while others have to settle for less. However, there are a few lucky individuals who manage to land their dream job through unconventional means, such as playing a game. One such person is Akshay Narisetti, who managed to score an interview at Google by playing a game. Yes, you read that right – he played a game and got an interview at Google.

This unusual incident was shared by Akshay himself on his Twitter account. He revealed that a Google employee approached him for an interview after he posted a video of himself playing the ‘dino game’ on LinkedIn.

But there’s a twist in the story – it wasn’t just any ordinary game. Akshay used his coding skills to modify the game and play it online in a unique manner. He then shared the video of his gameplay on LinkedIn.

Shortly after, he received a message from a member of Google’s Tech Hiring team that read, “I was amazed watching your ‘Dino Game’. If you are keen on pursuing a career with Google, please revert to me with your updated CV, and I will have you posted the very moment we have a suitable opportunity for you.”

Akshay’s unique approach to playing the game caught the attention of the Google recruiter, and it was the perfect opportunity for him to showcase his skills.

This Project got me an interview at Google. pic.twitter.com/o4I1OVfHny — Akshay Narisetti (@AkshayNarisetti) April 27, 2023

Netizens on Twitter also appreciated his hustle. “It's amazing..,” one wrote. Wow, really impressed.. Coolest one..,” another said.

CORRECTION: An earlier headline of this story '‘I’ve been using ChatGPT to apply for jobs’: Twitter user secures multiple interviews using AI' was erroneous. Apologies for the oversight in the headline and any confusion it may have caused.

