How rich is Mr Beast? and other questions Indians asked Alexa in 2024

Whether it's cricket or staying up to date with their favourite celebrities, Indians asked Alexa all sorts of questions in 2024. Cricket fans kept themselves on top of the game by constantly asking questions like "Alexa, when does the cricket match start?" and "Alexa, aaj ke match ka score batao". One of the most inquired cricketers for Alexa users was Virat Kohli, with Indians asking Alexa for his net worth, height, age, and spouse details. Other cricketers on the list include Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma.

Related Articles

It wasn't all cricket, as Indians were highly inquisitive about Bollywood stars and YouTubers as well. Questions like "Alexa, how tall is Kriti Sanon?" and "Alexa, what is the net worth of Mr. Beast?" were constantly asked by Indian Alexa users. People also asked Alexa for their daily horoscope as well as general knowledge questions like "Alexa, what is the population of earth?" and "Alexa, how far away is the sun from earth?"

"Alexa was the ultimate go-to companion for quick facts, fun banter, and entertainment," the company said in a press note.

One of the most asked search queries on Alexa in 2024 continued to be music requests. According to the company, artists like Arijit Singh, Pritam, Jubin Nautiyal, Diljit Dosanjh, Taylor Swift, and Badshah were most popularly played via Alexa and Amazon Music. Songs like Abrar’s Entry - Jamal Kudu (Harshavardhan Rameshwar & Choir), Naacho Naacho (Vishal Mishra & Rahul Sipligunj), Illuminati (Dabzee) and Akhiyaan Gulaab (Mitraaz) were among the most popularly played songs from movies.

In terms of devotional tracks, Shree Hanuman Chalisa (Hariharan), Gayatri Mantra (Anuradha & Kavita Paudwal), Jai Ganesh Deva (Anuradha Paudwal), Ram Ayenge (Swati Mishra), Ram Siya Ram (Sachet Tandon & Parampara Tandon) were among the most ones played through Amazon Music.

Here's the full list of some of the most popular search queries asked by Alexa users in 2024.

Sport

Cricket fever never goes away in India, and here's what Indian users asked Alexa last year:

"Alexa, what is the cricket score?"/ “Alexa, score kya hua hai?"

"Alexa, what is the India vs. South Africa score?"

"Alexa, when does the cricket match start?"

"Alexa, when is the next cricket match?"

"Alexa, what is England vs. India score?"

People

Alexa users in India are always curious about the lives of famous personalities and last year was no different. Here are some of the people whose height, age, net worth, and spouses drew greater interest:

Height: Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan

Age: Virat Kohli, Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Cristiano Ronaldo, Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Taylor Swift

Net Worth: Mukesh Ambani, Elon Musk, Mr Beast, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jeff Bezos, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Ratan Tata, Lionel Messi, Bill Gates, Spouses, Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Hardik Pandya, Hrithik Roshan, MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone.

Spouses: Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Hardik Pandya, Hrithik Roshan, MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone

Alexa also helped people in the kitchen by letting users explore and create a variety of dishes. Here are some of the top recipes Alexa users in India asked for: Chai, Chilli Paneer, Patiala chicken, Kadhai chicken, Butter chicken, Choco lava cake, Cold coffee, Paneer Tikka Masala Pizza, Chicken Biryani, Pav Bhaji

Indians also spoke to Alexa a lot and had conversations with the voice assistant. Here are some of the most popular conversation starters between users in India and Alexa over the last year:

"Alexa, how are you?"

"Alexa, good morning”

"Alexa, what are you doing?"

"Alexa, can you laugh?"

"Alexa, I love you”

All of this data is "based on Indian customers' interactions with Alexa from September 2023 - November 2024", the company said.