How to download all your Facebook data and delete account

Many are rattled by the risks of social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram ever since Netflix released a documentary-drama called 'The Social Dilemma'.
The 90-minute show argues social media platforms manipulate human behaviour and influence everything around us. The show quotes several tech insiders who have worked with Facebook, Google, Instagram in the past and are critical of these companies.
So, in case you are one of those who are worried after watching the documentary and want to minimise digital footprint, here's a step-by-step guide to download all your Facebook data and delete account:
Also read: How to lock your Facebook profile? All you need to know
Download your data from Facebook
Facebook stores every post or photo or video that you've ever been tagged, though it also depends on your privacy settings. In case you want to just delete some of the posts that might you not want the world to see, you can scroll through your user history and simply curate the Facebook page. However, if you want to download all your Facebook data, go to 'Download Your Information' tool.
Delete your Facebook account forever
Even if you permanently delete your account, Facebook gives you the option to cancel the delete request and get back on the platform. However, after 30 days, your Facebook account and all your data will be permanently deleted, claims Facebook, and you won't be able to retrieve your information. Hence, before deleting your account, download a copy of your data such as photos and posts.
To permanently delete your account:
Also read: Don't want to delete Facebook account? Here's what you can do instead
Also read: Ravi Shankar Prasad writes to Mark Zuckerberg over Facebook employees abusing PM Modi
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today