How to download all your Facebook data and delete account

Many are rattled by the risks of social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram ever since Netflix released a documentary-drama called 'The Social Dilemma'.

The 90-minute show argues social media platforms manipulate human behaviour and influence everything around us. The show quotes several tech insiders who have worked with Facebook, Google, Instagram in the past and are critical of these companies.

So, in case you are one of those who are worried after watching the documentary and want to minimise digital footprint, here's a step-by-step guide to download all your Facebook data and delete account:

Download your data from Facebook

Facebook stores every post or photo or video that you've ever been tagged, though it also depends on your privacy settings. In case you want to just delete some of the posts that might you not want the world to see, you can scroll through your user history and simply curate the Facebook page. However, if you want to download all your Facebook data, go to 'Download Your Information' tool.

Click on the top right of Facebook and select privacy shortcuts.

Now click 'Your Facebook Information'.

Now click on access your information icon.

To add or remove categories of data from your request, click the boxes on the right side of Facebook.

You can also format your download request and the quality of photos, videos and other media.

You can select a specific date range of information. If you don't select a date range, you'll request all the information for the categories you've selected.

Click 'Create File' to confirm the download request.

Soon it will appear as 'Pending in the Available Files' section of the Download Your Information tool.As per Facebook, it usually takes several days to finish a download request. But some users we checked withs aid they received it in just a few hours.

Once it is done, Facebook sends a notification letting users know it's ready for download.

To download the copy, go to the 'Available Files' section of the Download Your Information tool, click download and enter your password. The files can now be downloaded on your computer or phone.

Do note the download option is available for a few days. If you don't download it during the period, you will have to follow the above process once again.

Delete your Facebook account forever

Even if you permanently delete your account, Facebook gives you the option to cancel the delete request and get back on the platform. However, after 30 days, your Facebook account and all your data will be permanently deleted, claims Facebook, and you won't be able to retrieve your information. Hence, before deleting your account, download a copy of your data such as photos and posts.

To permanently delete your account:

Click in the top right of Facebook.

Select privacy shortcuts.

Click your Facebook information in the left column.

Click deactivation and deletion.

Choose permanently delete the account, then click continue to account deletion.

Click delete account, enter your password and then click continue.

