How to install iPadOS 16 in 10 easy steps



If you are an Apple user and/or a developer, you’d know that Apple announced four new software upgrades at its Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) last week - iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS 13 or macOS Ventura. From June 6 itself, all these were made available in their developer beta builds. The more stable public beta is coming in July, and if you really want the software without bugs and glitches, you will have to wait till September/October.

However, if you want to try out the software right now, any of them, we’d recommend you do not install it on your primary devices. If you have any spare, compatible devices lying around, install these developer builds on those. Developer builds are known to have glitches and issues and these are things the company notes and fixes over time. Also, developer builds are not free, you have to be a part of Apple’s Developer Program to get access to these and it costs $99/year.

We’ve already told you how to install iOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9 on your devices, now were’re going to tell you how to install iPadOS 16 beta on your device.

For starters, back up your iPad. Even if it is your spare device, back it up. Then using Safari on your iPad, head over to developer.apple.com and join the program if you aren’t already a part of it. Next, click on ‘Downloads’ from the two-line symbol on the top left-hand corner. Then, click on “Install Profile” next to iPadOS 16 beta. Click on ‘Allow’ and then ‘Close’. Head to ‘Settings’ and click on ‘Profile Downloaded’ under your profile. Select iPadOS 16 beta profile then tap ‘Install’. You’ll need to enter your unlock code next. You will have to tap on ‘Install’ two more times now, after reading the terms and conditions. Tap ‘Restart’, and your iPad will restart. Once it’s up, go to ‘Settings’ and under the ‘General’ tab, click on ‘Software Update’. Finally, tap ‘Download & Install’, followed by ‘Install’. And you are done.

