How to lock and unlock biometrics via mAadhaar app: Step-by-step guide

The Government of India has taken steps to ensure the safety of its citizens' personal information, including their biometric data stored in the Aadhaar system. One of these steps is the introduction of the mAadhaar app, which allows users to lock and unlock their biometrics at their convenience. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to use the mAadhaar app to secure your biometric data.

What is mAadhaar?

mAadhaar is a mobile application developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It is designed to enable Aadhaar cardholders to access their Aadhaar data on their mobile devices. The app offers a range of features, including the ability to lock and unlock your biometric data to prevent unauthorised use.

Step 1: Download the mAadhaar App

Before you can lock or unlock your biometrics, you need to download the mAadhaar app on your Android or iOS device. You can find the app on the Google Play Store for Android users and the Apple App Store for iOS users. Once you've downloaded and installed the app, open it.

Step 2: Register Your Aadhaar Number

When you first open the mAadhaar app, you will be prompted to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number. Ensure that you enter the correct Aadhaar number, as any mistakes can lead to authentication issues.

Step 3: Receive an OTP

After entering your Aadhaar number, you will receive an OTP (One-Time Password) on your registered mobile number. The OTP is essential for the registration process and subsequent logins. Enter the OTP to verify your mobile number.

Step 4: Set a 4-Digit PIN

To enhance security, the mAadhaar app requires you to set a 4-digit PIN. This PIN will be used to access the app, so make sure it's something only you know. Do not share your PIN with anyone.

Step 5: Access Your Aadhaar Profile

Once you've set your PIN, you can access your Aadhaar profile through the mAadhaar app. You can view your Aadhaar card details, including your photograph, name, address, and mobile number.

Step 6: Lock and Unlock Biometrics

To lock or unlock your biometrics, navigate to the "Biometric Settings" option in the mAadhaar app. Here, you will find the "Lock/Unlock Biometrics" feature.

- Lock Biometrics: If you want to prevent any authentication using your biometric data, select the "Lock" option. This is especially useful if you suspect unauthorised access to your biometric information or if you want to enhance security.

- Unlock Biometrics: When you wish to enable authentication using your biometrics, choose the "Unlock" option. You can do this when you need to complete biometric verification for various services.

Step 7: Confirm Lock/Unlock

After selecting either the "Lock" or "Unlock" option, the app will prompt you to confirm your choice. Make sure you understand the implications of your decision before proceeding.

Step 8: Enter the 4-Digit PIN

To finalise your decision to lock or unlock your biometrics, you will be required to enter your 4-digit PIN.