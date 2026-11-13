Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
How to play GTA 6 on 10-year-old Xbox One without upgrading to a new console

How to play GTA 6 on 10-year-old Xbox One without upgrading to a new console

Microsoft has confirmed that GTA 6 will be available on older Xbox One consoles through cloud gaming from November 19. However, you will need to buy the game separately and meet the service’s availability requirements.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 7:00 AM IST
How to play GTA 6 on 10-year-old Xbox One without upgrading to a new consoleGTA 6 on Xbox One.

If you still own an original Xbox One, buying a new console may not be the only way to play Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). Microsoft has confirmed that the highly anticipated game will be available on the older Xbox One generation through its Xbox Cloud Gaming service when it launches on November 19, 2026.

Advertisement

This means you will be able to access the game on your existing consoles without upgrading to an Xbox Series X or Series S. However, it's important to remember that GTA 6 will not run natively on Xbox One.

MUST READ | GTA 6 pre-load starts November 10: Check how much storage your PS5 and Xbox will need

How will GTA 6 work on Xbox One?

Instead of installing the game on the console, you will stream it through Microsoft’s cloud gaming infrastructure. The game will run on remote servers, and its gameplay will be delivered to the Xbox One over the internet.

Microsoft has confirmed that the cloud-streamed version will use Xbox Series S graphics settings. The feature will support the original Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X.

Advertisement

GTA 6 cloud streaming will begin at 1 am ET on November 19, which is 11:30 am IST in India.

DON'T MISS | Sundar Pichai beats Satya Nadella in Hurun's $15 trillion Global Indians List: What's behind Alphabet's rise?

How to play GTA 6 on your old Xbox One

You will need an Xbox One console, a Microsoft account, a compatible controller and a stable internet connection.

Here is what you need to do:

  1. Sign in to your Microsoft account on the Xbox One.
  2. Purchase GTA 6 separately through the Microsoft Store.
  3. Check whether GTA 6 is available for cloud streaming on your account and in your region.
  4. Access Xbox Cloud Gaming on the supported console.
  5. Purchase eligible cloud playtime or use an eligible Game Pass subscription, then select GTA 6 to start streaming.

How much does it cost to play GTA 6 through Xbox Cloud Gaming in India?

Advertisement

Playing GTA 6 on an Xbox One through cloud gaming involves two separate costs, including buying the game and paying for cloud-streaming time.

Microsoft’s Indian Xbox Store lists a 10-hour cloud-playtime pack for ₹199 and a 25-hour pack for ₹399. These packs allow you to stream supported games you already own. They do not include GTA 6, which must be purchased separately.

In simple terms, buying GTA 6 gives you the game, while purchasing a cloud-playtime pack gives you the hours needed to stream it on your older console.

However, there is one important condition. GTA 6 must be available for cloud streaming in your region, and your Xbox account must be eligible to access the service. In India, you should check these requirements before spending money on the game or cloud-playtime packs.

If cloud streaming is available to you, you could play GTA 6 on an Xbox One without purchasing a newer-generation console.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026 7:00 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more