How to transfer WhatsApp data from iPhone to Android

Meta finally announced that it had rolled in support for WhatsApp data transfer from Android to iOS recently, and we told you how to do it. Now, the reverse is also possible and has been around for quite some time, allowing for easy WhatsApp data transfer between iOS and Android. And today we’re going to tell/remind you how to do that.

If you have been using an iPhone for all this time and want to switch to an Android smartphone, or if you want to just shift your WhatsApp to an Android device with your chat history intact - here’s what you need to do.

Ensure that your Android smartphone is running Android 12. It ideally should be a new Android device that has not been set up yet or you can all factory reset on the smartphone before you begin the transfer. Start the process by connecting your iPhone to the Android smartphone with a USB Type-C to Lightning cable. Next, follow the on-screen instructions to import all selected data from iPhone to the Android device. Here you can select WhatsApp data (chats, photos, etc). Once the transfer is done, tap on ‘Continue’, and then scan the QR code shown on the Android device with your iPhone. When this is done, you need to complete the process by setting up WhatsApp on the Android device.

Now, some Samsung smartphones allow you to transfer WhatsApp data from iOS even if they are not on Android 12. This is thanks to a collaboration between WhatsApp and Samsung. If you are on one of these Samsung devices, here’s what you need to do:

Make sure the Samsung smartphone is freshly reset. Connect your Samsung smartphone to the iPhone with the USB-C to Lightning cable and follow the prompts given by the onboard smart-switch application. Select all the apps and the data you’d want to transfer, including WhataApp. Next, you will have to scan the QR code on your Samsung phone which should open WhatsApp on the iPhone. Press ‘Start’ to continue with the data transfer. Finish setting up WhatsApp on the Samsung device and log in with the same number you were using on the iPhone. Press ‘Import’ when prompted and this will complete the data transfer.

