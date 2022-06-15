WhatsApp gets Android to iOS chat transfer feature: 10 things you should know

WhatsApp has finally added the ability to transfer chat history from Android to iOS. Previously, this was only possible from iPhone to Android, and with the addition of the new feature, the messaging platform is offering a big relief to many users. However, this one is currently being rolled out to the beta version of WhatsApp and it is yet to arrive to the stable version.

If you're moving from an Android phone to an iPhone, you can then transfer your account information, profile photo, individual chats, group chats, chat history, media, and settings. Here are 10 things that you should know about before using this feature.

-WhatsApp says that your call history won't be transferred from an Android phone to iPhone.

-The platform has confirmed on its FAQ page that your data won't automatically get transferred to cloud storage as s result of the migration until you create an iCloud backup.

-WhatsApp has already clarified that it won't be able to check out the data that will get transferred between devices.

-Your Android smartphone will still have your WhatsApp chat data even if you chose to transfer it to your iPhone. People will either have to delete the messaging app or wipe their Android phone.

-WhatsApp has also made it clear that the feature will only help transfer personal messages and not the peer to peer payment messages.

-In order to make use of this feature, make sure that you are using the same mobile number as your old phone on your new device.

-WhatsApp has also asserted that your iPhone must be new or set to factory settings to pair with the "Move to iOS" app and move data from your Android phone.

-Both of your devices (Android and iPhone) need to be connected to a power source and to the same Wi-Fi network. If you have some issue, then you can also connect your Android device to your iPhone's hotspot.

-Users will be required to install Move to iOS app on their Android phone to make use of the chat history transfer feature.

-The feature will only work on Android devices that are running on 2.22.7.74 or above versions.

-For iOS users, their iPhone should be on 2.22.10.70 or above versions.

Also Read | How to speed up your Android smartphone

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) officially revealed: First look

Also Read | Microsoft kills Internet Explorer browser after 27 years, but you can still access