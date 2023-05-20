How to use ChatGPT or Google Bard AI free chatbots as apps on Android smartphones and iPhones

ChatGPT and Google Bard are two large language models that can be used to generate text, translate languages, write different kinds of creative content, and answer your questions in an informative way. OpenAI announced the launch of a ChatGPT application for iOS users in the US and it has promised that the application will be rolled out to more users. Android users are 'next', confirmed OpenAI. However, there is a way in which all iOS and Android users can still use both Bard and ChatGPT as applications.

To explain it simply, both chatbots are available to Android or iOS users via shortcuts on home screens. It will look and even function primarily like a regular application. The Bonus point is that you won't have to download any additional applications.

To add ChatGPT or Google Bard to your home screen, follow these steps:

For iOS users:

Open the ChatGPT or Google Bard on the Safari browser

Login to your Google or OpenAI account

While viewing the website, tap the Share button (box with an upward arrow) in the menu bar

Scroll down the list of options, then tap 'Add to Home Screen'

You'll then find an app-like icon of either Bard or ChatGPT on your home screen which can be readily used as an app

ChatGPT shortcut on iPhone

For Android Users:

Open Google Chrome and log in to your OpenAI or Google account

You can then tap on the three vertical dots on the top right corner

In the pop-up window, you'll see an option to 'Add to Home Screen'

You can then name the shortcut to 'ChatGPT' and confirm

The icon will pop-up on your home screen with a small Chrome icon at the bottom

Benefits of using app-like home screen shortcuts

Just like applications, you'll have ready access to the platform. The page will open in Chrome or Safari but the core functionality of the chatbots will be available. However, its not the exact same experience an app will provide.

Some of the cons include, the user will have to log-in to their OpenAI or Google accounts more frequently. The user interface (UI) is not as optimized as you expect from an application. For instance, the ChatGPT application on iOS also provides the Whisper feature, which lets you interact with the chatbot using voice input. You can also chose between different GPT models from a drop-down menu.

