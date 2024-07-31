How to use WhatsApp to recharge your Delhi Metro card; check step-by-step method

WhatsApp users will now be able to recharge their Delhi Metro cards using the Meta-owned app. This will simplify the process for commuters travelling across Delhi and NCR region. Notably, there is already a ticketing chatbot service that will allow users to recharge their metro cards. This chatbot is available for iOS and android users on WhatsApp.

This chatbot is powered by PeLocal and the service is available across all lines in the Delhi National Capital Region, including Gurugram Rapid Metro. Users can make the payment via UPI, Debit, Credit Cards, and more.

As per the official statement by Ravi Garg, Director, Business Messaging, Meta in India, “Introducing metro pass recharge via WhatsApp will revolutionize the commuting experience for everyday commuters who use the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Offering various payment methods to recharge the card, this integration builds on the success of our previously introduced QR ticketing systems bringing us one step closer to our goal of simplifying transit for millions of people across the NCR region.”

How to recharge Delhi metro card using WhatsApp

Here are a few steps that you can follow to recharge your Delhi Metro card using chatbot service.

1. Text ‘Hi’ on +91 96508 55800 or by scanning the QR code

2. Choose the language you want to communicate in: Hindi, English

3. Now tap on “Smart Card TopUp”

4. Tap on “Click here” which will then take you to the DMRC Ticket Booking form

5. Enter your Smart Card number and the amount you want to recharge it with

6. Make the payment using UPI or any other method that you prefer

Notably, minimum recharge amount is Rs 100. When it comes to payment, users will be charged 0.40 per cent on debit cards, 1.10 per cent on credit card. There is no additional cost if you are making the payment via UPI.

This DMRC service also allows users to buy tokens and check details like train schedules, fares, and station information.